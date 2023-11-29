Wednesday's game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) and the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 82-75 based on our computer prediction, with Notre Dame taking home the win. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Volunteers head into this contest following a 76-73 victory against Oklahoma on Saturday.

Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 82, Tennessee 75

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Volunteers beat the No. 22-ranked Oklahoma Sooners, 76-73, on November 25, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Volunteers are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins, but also tied for the 18th-most defeats.

Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins

76-73 over Oklahoma (No. 22/AP Poll) on November 25

84-74 at home over Memphis (No. 153) on November 13

93-64 at home over Florida A&M (No. 274) on November 7

100-73 at home over Troy (No. 284) on November 19

Tennessee Leaders

Sara Puckett: 14.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

14.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Jewel Spear: 13.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)

13.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35) Jillian Hollingshead: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.4 FG%

8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.4 FG% Karoline Striplin: 10.7 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

10.7 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Jasmine Powell: 12.4 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers are outscoring opponents by nine points per game with a +54 scoring differential overall. They put up 83.5 points per game (22nd in college basketball) and allow 74.5 per contest (323rd in college basketball).

