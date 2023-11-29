The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-5) will be looking to end a five-game losing skid when hosting the Tennessee State Tigers (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Alabama A&M Events Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Bulldogs All-Access.

Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama

Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama TV: Bulldogs All-Access

Tennessee State Stats Insights

The Tigers make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (50.5%).

The Bulldogs are the 299th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 255th.

The Tigers record 76.9 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 88.2 the Bulldogs allow.

Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee State posted 85.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67.7 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 18.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Tigers ceded 74.3 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 74.8.

When playing at home, Tennessee State drained 0.9 more treys per game (9.3) than when playing on the road (8.4). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to in away games (34.0%).

