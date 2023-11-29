How to Watch Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-5) will be looking to end a five-game losing skid when hosting the Tennessee State Tigers (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Alabama A&M Events Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Bulldogs All-Access.
Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama
- TV: Bulldogs All-Access
Tennessee State Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (50.5%).
- The Bulldogs are the 299th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 255th.
- The Tigers record 76.9 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 88.2 the Bulldogs allow.
Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tennessee State posted 85.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67.7 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 18.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Tigers ceded 74.3 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 74.8.
- When playing at home, Tennessee State drained 0.9 more treys per game (9.3) than when playing on the road (8.4). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to in away games (34.0%).
Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Midway
|W 87-70
|Gentry Complex
|11/24/2023
|Mercer
|L 60-59
|Raider Arena
|11/25/2023
|SE Louisiana
|W 91-77
|Raider Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Alabama A&M
|-
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/2/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|Gentry Complex
|12/10/2023
|@ Lipscomb
|-
|Allen Arena
