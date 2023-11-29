The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-5) aim to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the Tennessee State Tigers (5-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Alabama A&M Events Center. The game airs on Bulldogs All-Access.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M matchup.

Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama

How to Watch on TV: Bulldogs All-Access

Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee State Moneyline Alabama A&M Moneyline BetMGM Tennessee State (-5.5) 151.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tennessee State (-5.5) 151.5 -265 +210 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M Betting Trends

Tennessee State has won one game against the spread this season.

Tigers games have gone over the point total twice this season.

Alabama A&M has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

A total of three Bulldogs games this season have hit the over.

