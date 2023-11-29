The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-5) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Tennessee State Tigers (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Alabama A&M Events Center as 5.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on Bulldogs All-Access. The matchup's point total is set at 151.5.

Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee State -5.5 151.5

Tennessee State Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee State and its opponents have combined to score more than 151.5 points twice this season (over three games).

Tennessee State has an average total of 145.9 in its contests this year, 5.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Tigers have covered the spread once in three opportunities this season.

Tennessee State lost the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Tigers have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -250 moneyline set for this game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tennessee State has a 71.4% chance to win.

Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee State 2 66.7% 76.9 143.3 69.0 157.2 144.5 Alabama A&M 2 40% 66.4 143.3 88.2 157.2 147.3

Additional Tennessee State Insights & Trends

The Tigers average 76.9 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 88.2 the Bulldogs give up.

Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee State 1-2-0 0-0 2-1-0 Alabama A&M 2-3-0 2-3 3-2-0

Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tennessee State Alabama A&M 13-4 Home Record 9-8 4-8 Away Record 5-8 8-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 5-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 85.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 67.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

