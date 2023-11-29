How to Watch the Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) will host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Scoring Comparison
- The Fighting Irish score 20 more points per game (94.5) than the Volunteers allow their opponents to score (74.5).
- Notre Dame has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 74.5 points.
- Tennessee is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 94.5 points.
- The Volunteers score 83.5 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 61.8 the Fighting Irish give up.
- Tennessee has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 61.8 points.
- Notre Dame is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 83.5 points.
- The Volunteers shoot 43.3% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Fighting Irish concede defensively.
- The Fighting Irish make 51.3% of their shots from the field, 12.2% higher than the Volunteers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Tennessee Leaders
- Sara Puckett: 14.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)
- Jewel Spear: 13.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)
- Jillian Hollingshead: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.4 FG%
- Karoline Striplin: 10.7 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)
- Jasmine Powell: 12.4 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Troy
|W 100-73
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/23/2023
|Indiana
|L 71-57
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/25/2023
|Oklahoma
|W 76-73
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/3/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/6/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|-
|Von Braun Center
