The Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

TV: ESPN

Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Irish put up 20 more points per game (94.5) than the Volunteers give up to opponents (74.5).

When it scores more than 74.5 points, Notre Dame is 5-0.

Tennessee's record is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 94.5 points.

The Volunteers record 83.5 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 61.8 the Fighting Irish allow.

When Tennessee scores more than 61.8 points, it is 4-1.

Notre Dame is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 83.5 points.

This year the Volunteers are shooting 43.3% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Fighting Irish concede.

The Fighting Irish make 51.3% of their shots from the field, 12.2% higher than the Volunteers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Tennessee Leaders

Sara Puckett: 14.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

14.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Jewel Spear: 13.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)

13.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35) Jillian Hollingshead: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.4 FG%

8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.4 FG% Karoline Striplin: 10.7 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

10.7 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Jasmine Powell: 12.4 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

Tennessee Schedule