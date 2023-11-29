Wednesday's contest features the Boston College Eagles (4-2) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-3) clashing at Memorial Gymnasium (on November 29) at 9:15 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-69 victory for Boston College.

The game has no set line.

Vanderbilt vs. Boston College Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Vanderbilt vs. Boston College Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston College 76, Vanderbilt 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Vanderbilt vs. Boston College

Computer Predicted Spread: Boston College (-7.3)

Boston College (-7.3) Computer Predicted Total: 145.2

Vanderbilt is 2-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Boston College's 3-2-0 ATS record. The Commodores are 3-3-0 and the Eagles are 3-2-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Vanderbilt Performance Insights

The Commodores have been outscored by 2.0 points per game (scoring 71.7 points per game to rank 240th in college basketball while allowing 73.7 per outing to rank 237th in college basketball) and have a -12 scoring differential overall.

Vanderbilt prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 5.0 boards. It is grabbing 34.5 rebounds per game (139th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.5 per outing.

Vanderbilt knocks down 8.0 three-pointers per game (121st in college basketball) at a 29.1% rate (300th in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 its opponents make while shooting 40.0% from deep.

The Commodores average 93.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (206th in college basketball), and give up 95.7 points per 100 possessions (302nd in college basketball).

Vanderbilt has committed 11.8 turnovers per game (170th in college basketball action), 2.0 more than the 9.8 it forces on average (321st in college basketball).

