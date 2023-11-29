Vanderbilt vs. Boston College November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Vanderbilt Commodores (2-1) will meet the Boston College Eagles (3-0) at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available via SEC Network.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Vanderbilt vs. Boston College Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 9:15 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Vanderbilt Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Vanderbilt Top Players (2022-23)
- Liam Robbins: 15 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 3 BLK
- Tyrin Lawrence: 13.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ezra Manjon: 10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordan Wright: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Myles Stute: 8.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Boston College Top Players (2022-23)
- Makai Ashton-Langford: 12.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jaeden Zackery: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- T.J. Bickerstaff: 5.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Quinten Post: 15.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Devin: 6.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Vanderbilt vs. Boston College Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Vanderbilt Rank
|Vanderbilt AVG
|Boston College AVG
|Boston College Rank
|175th
|71.9
|Points Scored
|66.6
|312th
|224th
|71.5
|Points Allowed
|70.2
|179th
|96th
|33.1
|Rebounds
|30.8
|241st
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|195th
|66th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|5.7
|329th
|304th
|11.5
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.