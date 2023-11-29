The Vanderbilt Commodores (2-1) will meet the Boston College Eagles (3-0) at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available via SEC Network.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Vanderbilt vs. Boston College Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Vanderbilt Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vanderbilt Top Players (2022-23)

  • Liam Robbins: 15 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 3 BLK
  • Tyrin Lawrence: 13.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ezra Manjon: 10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jordan Wright: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Myles Stute: 8.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Boston College Top Players (2022-23)

  • Makai Ashton-Langford: 12.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jaeden Zackery: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • T.J. Bickerstaff: 5.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Quinten Post: 15.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Devin: 6.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vanderbilt vs. Boston College Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Vanderbilt Rank Vanderbilt AVG Boston College AVG Boston College Rank
175th 71.9 Points Scored 66.6 312th
224th 71.5 Points Allowed 70.2 179th
96th 33.1 Rebounds 30.8 241st
60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th
66th 8.4 3pt Made 5.7 329th
304th 11.5 Assists 12.5 221st
25th 10.1 Turnovers 11.8 175th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.