The Boston College Eagles (4-2) are just 2.5-point underdogs against the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-3) at Memorial Gymnasium on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The game starts at 9:15 PM ET on SEC Network. The over/under is 144.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Vanderbilt vs. Boston College Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Vanderbilt -2.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vanderbilt Betting Records & Stats

Vanderbilt and its opponents have combined to score more than 144.5 points in three of six games this season.

Vanderbilt has an average point total of 145.3 in its games this year, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Commodores have covered the spread twice in six opportunities this season.

This season, Vanderbilt has been favored four times and won three of those games.

This season, the Commodores have won two of their three games when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from Vanderbilt, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Vanderbilt vs. Boston College Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Vanderbilt 3 50% 71.7 146.2 73.7 144.2 140.8 Boston College 3 60% 74.5 146.2 70.5 144.2 138.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Vanderbilt Insights & Trends

The Commodores score 71.7 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 70.5 the Eagles allow.

Vanderbilt has a 2-2 record against the spread and a 3-1 record overall when putting up more than 70.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Vanderbilt vs. Boston College Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Vanderbilt 2-4-0 0-3 3-3-0 Boston College 3-2-0 0-1 3-2-0

Vanderbilt vs. Boston College Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Vanderbilt Boston College 14-6 Home Record 9-7 5-6 Away Record 4-7 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 8-3-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.4 73.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.