The No. 18 Villanova Wildcats (6-1) are heavily favored (by 15.5 points) to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 137.5.

Villanova vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania Venue: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Villanova -15.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Villanova vs Saint Joseph's (PA) Betting Records & Stats

The Wildcats' ATS record is 3-2-0 this season.

Villanova has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1400.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 93.3% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s ATS record is 4-2-0 this season.

The Hawks have played as an underdog of +725 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Saint Joseph's (PA) has a 12.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Villanova vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Villanova 4 80% 78.4 154.4 64.1 128.3 136.9 Saint Joseph's (PA) 3 50% 76.0 154.4 64.2 128.3 147.2

Additional Villanova vs Saint Joseph's (PA) Insights & Trends

The Wildcats average 14.2 more points per game (78.4) than the Hawks give up (64.2).

When Villanova puts up more than 64.2 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Hawks score an average of 76.0 points per game, 11.9 more points than the 64.1 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

Saint Joseph's (PA) is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when it scores more than 64.1 points.

Villanova vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Villanova 3-2-0 1-1 3-2-0 Saint Joseph's (PA) 4-2-0 1-0 2-4-0

Villanova vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Villanova Saint Joseph's (PA) 10-4 Home Record 10-6 5-9 Away Record 4-7 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 70.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.8 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

