High school basketball is on the schedule today in Davidson County, Tennessee, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lighthouse Christian School at Pleasant View Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 30

6:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Pleasant View, TN

Pleasant View, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Macon County High School at Glencliff High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30

7:30 PM CT on November 30 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin Road Academy at Davidson Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30

7:30 PM CT on November 30 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Martin Luther King Jr Magnet High School at Cane Ridge High School