The Lipscomb Bisons (4-2) face the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.

East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee

J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

East Tennessee State vs. Lipscomb Scoring Comparison

The Bisons put up an average of 67 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 53.5 the Buccaneers give up to opponents.

Lipscomb has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 53.5 points.

East Tennessee State is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 67 points.

The Buccaneers put up 9.6 fewer points per game (56.2) than the Bisons allow (65.8).

When East Tennessee State puts up more than 65.8 points, it is 1-1.

Lipscomb is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 56.2 points.

The Buccaneers are making 36.3% of their shots from the field, 3.9% lower than the Bisons concede to opponents (40.2%).

The Bisons make 38% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% more than the Buccaneers' defensive field-goal percentage.

East Tennessee State Leaders

Kendall Folley: 12 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.8 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

12 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.8 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Nevaeh Brown: 9.8 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

9.8 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Breanne Beatty: 7.5 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

7.5 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29) Jakhyia Davis: 5.2 PTS, 37.5 FG%

5.2 PTS, 37.5 FG% Journee McDaniel: 4.5 PTS, 29 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

East Tennessee State Schedule