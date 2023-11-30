How to Watch the East Tennessee State vs. Lipscomb Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
The Lipscomb Bisons (4-2) face the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.
East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
East Tennessee State vs. Lipscomb Scoring Comparison
- The Bisons put up an average of 67 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 53.5 the Buccaneers give up to opponents.
- Lipscomb has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 53.5 points.
- East Tennessee State is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 67 points.
- The Buccaneers put up 9.6 fewer points per game (56.2) than the Bisons allow (65.8).
- When East Tennessee State puts up more than 65.8 points, it is 1-1.
- Lipscomb is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 56.2 points.
- The Buccaneers are making 36.3% of their shots from the field, 3.9% lower than the Bisons concede to opponents (40.2%).
- The Bisons make 38% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% more than the Buccaneers' defensive field-goal percentage.
East Tennessee State Leaders
- Kendall Folley: 12 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.8 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
- Nevaeh Brown: 9.8 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
- Breanne Beatty: 7.5 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)
- Jakhyia Davis: 5.2 PTS, 37.5 FG%
- Journee McDaniel: 4.5 PTS, 29 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
East Tennessee State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Presbyterian
|W 72-56
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|11/24/2023
|Norfolk State
|W 55-35
|Watsco Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 68-44
|Watsco Center
|11/30/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|@ Morehead State
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|12/6/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
