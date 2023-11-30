We have high school basketball action in Franklin County, Tennessee today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Franklin County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Boyd Christian School at St. Andrew's - Sewanee School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
  • Location: Sewanee, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.