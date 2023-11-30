The 2023 Hero World Challenge will run at Albany in Nassau, Bahamas, playing at 7,449 yards as a par-72 with a $3.5M purse to be had. Viktor Hovland took home the top spot at the last edition of this tournament. Tune in the opening round on Thursday, November 30 to find out who will take the first step to earning the title this year.

How to Watch the 2023 Hero World Challenge

  • Start Time: 10:46 AM ET
  • Venue: Albany
  • Location: Nassau, Bahamas
  • Par/Distance: Par 72/7,449 yards
  • Thursday TV: Golf Channel
  • Friday TV: Golf Channel
  • Saturday TV: Golf Channel
  • Sunday TV: Golf Channel
Hero World Challenge Top-Ranked Participants

World Rank
Scottie Scheffler 1st
Hero World Challenge Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group
12:25 PM ET Viktor Hovland, Max Homa
11:41 AM ET Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler
11:08 AM ET Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau
12:03 PM ET Collin Morikawa, Jason Day
11:19 AM ET Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley
11:30 AM ET Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose
10:57 AM ET Cameron Young, Sepp Straka
11:52 AM ET Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas
12:14 PM ET Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris
10:46 AM ET Lucas Glover, Brian Harman

