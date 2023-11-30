Thursday's contest that pits the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-2) against the Lipscomb Bisons (4-2) at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 62-59 in favor of East Tennessee State. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 30.

The Bisons are coming off of a 64-55 victory over Mississippi Valley State in their most recent game on Monday.

Lipscomb vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee

Lipscomb vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: East Tennessee State 62, Lipscomb 59

Other ASUN Predictions

Lipscomb Schedule Analysis

On November 14, the Bisons captured their signature win of the season, a 77-73 victory over the Morehead State Eagles, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 199) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Lipscomb is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Lipscomb is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.

Lipscomb 2023-24 Best Wins

77-73 at home over Morehead State (No. 199) on November 14

64-55 on the road over Mississippi Valley State (No. 289) on November 27

77-58 on the road over Evansville (No. 329) on November 7

74-43 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 344) on November 17

Lipscomb Leaders

Bella Vinson: 11.5 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)

11.5 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28) Aleah Sorrentino: 11.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 46.9 FG%

11.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 46.9 FG% Blythe Pearson: 11.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 34.4 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

11.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 34.4 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46) Claira McGowan: 9.2 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

Lipscomb Performance Insights

The Bisons are outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game, with a +7 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.0 points per game (179th in college basketball) and give up 65.8 per contest (211th in college basketball).

