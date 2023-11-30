How to Watch the Lipscomb vs. East Tennessee State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Lipscomb Bisons (4-2) battle the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Lipscomb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Lipscomb vs. East Tennessee State Scoring Comparison
- The Bisons put up 13.5 more points per game (67.0) than the Buccaneers give up to opponents (53.5).
- Lipscomb is 4-1 when it scores more than 53.5 points.
- East Tennessee State has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.0 points.
- The 56.2 points per game the Buccaneers average are 9.6 fewer points than the Bisons allow (65.8).
- East Tennessee State is 1-1 when scoring more than 65.8 points.
- Lipscomb is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 56.2 points.
- The Buccaneers are making 36.3% of their shots from the field, 3.9% lower than the Bisons allow to opponents (40.2%).
- The Bisons' 38.0 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.4 higher than the Buccaneers have given up.
Lipscomb Leaders
- Bella Vinson: 11.5 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)
- Aleah Sorrentino: 11.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 46.9 FG%
- Blythe Pearson: 11.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 34.4 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)
- Claira McGowan: 9.2 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lipscomb Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Tennessee State
|W 74-43
|Gentry Complex
|11/19/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 77-44
|Assembly Hall
|11/27/2023
|@ Mississippi Valley State
|W 64-55
|Harrison HPER Complex
|11/30/2023
|@ East Tennessee State
|-
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|@ Belmont
|-
|Curb Event Center
|12/10/2023
|Johnson (TN)
|-
|Allen Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.