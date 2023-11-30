The Lipscomb Bisons (4-2) battle the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.

Lipscomb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
Lipscomb vs. East Tennessee State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bisons put up 13.5 more points per game (67.0) than the Buccaneers give up to opponents (53.5).
  • Lipscomb is 4-1 when it scores more than 53.5 points.
  • East Tennessee State has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.0 points.
  • The 56.2 points per game the Buccaneers average are 9.6 fewer points than the Bisons allow (65.8).
  • East Tennessee State is 1-1 when scoring more than 65.8 points.
  • Lipscomb is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 56.2 points.
  • The Buccaneers are making 36.3% of their shots from the field, 3.9% lower than the Bisons allow to opponents (40.2%).
  • The Bisons' 38.0 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.4 higher than the Buccaneers have given up.

Lipscomb Leaders

  • Bella Vinson: 11.5 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)
  • Aleah Sorrentino: 11.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 46.9 FG%
  • Blythe Pearson: 11.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 34.4 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)
  • Claira McGowan: 9.2 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

Lipscomb Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Tennessee State W 74-43 Gentry Complex
11/19/2023 @ Indiana L 77-44 Assembly Hall
11/27/2023 @ Mississippi Valley State W 64-55 Harrison HPER Complex
11/30/2023 @ East Tennessee State - J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
12/6/2023 @ Belmont - Curb Event Center
12/10/2023 Johnson (TN) - Allen Arena

