The Nashville Predators' upcoming game versus the Minnesota Wild is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Michael McCarron find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Michael McCarron score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

McCarron stats and insights

  • McCarron has scored in two of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Wild.
  • McCarron has no points on the power play.
  • McCarron's shooting percentage is 23.1%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have given up 76 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

McCarron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Penguins 2 2 0 9:47 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:40 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:08 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:31 Home W 4-2
11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:27 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 11:32 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:14 Home L 3-2
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:40 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 1 1 0 10:09 Away L 4-2
10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:26 Home L 3-2

Predators vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

