According to our projections, the best bet versus the spread in the NFL among Week 13's 13 matchups is Colts -1 -- for more suggestions, including parlay possibilities, keep reading.

BetMGM Promo Code

Best Week 13 Spread Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Pick: Indianapolis -1 vs. Tennessee

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans Projected Favorite & Spread: Indianapolis by 2.4 points

Indianapolis by 2.4 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: December 3

December 3 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: New York +2.5 vs. Atlanta

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets

Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets Projected Favorite & Spread: Atlanta by 2.0 points

Atlanta by 2.0 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: December 3

December 3 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: San Francisco -3 vs. Philadelphia

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles Projected Favorite & Spread: San Francisco by 4.3 points

San Francisco by 4.3 points Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: December 3

December 3 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Houston -3.5 vs. Denver

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Houston Texans

Denver Broncos at Houston Texans Projected Favorite & Spread: Houston by 5.2 points

Houston by 5.2 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: December 3

December 3 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Cleveland +3.5 vs. Los Angeles

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams

Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams Projected Favorite & Spread: Cleveland by 2.5 points

Cleveland by 2.5 points Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: December 3

December 3 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Take advantage of these best bet suggestions and bet on any game with BetMGM!

Best Week 13 Total Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Under 47.5 - San Francisco vs. Philadelphia

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles Projected Total: 47.1 points

47.1 points Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: December 3

December 3 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Over 40 - Cleveland vs. Los Angeles

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams

Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams Projected Total: 41.5 points

41.5 points Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: December 3

December 3 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Under 47.5 - Seattle vs. Dallas

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys Projected Total: 45.9 points

45.9 points Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: November 30

November 30 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Over 38 - Cincinnati vs. Jacksonville

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars

Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Total: 42.4 points

42.4 points Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: December 4

December 4 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Under 42.5 - Kansas City vs. Green Bay

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers

Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers Projected Total: 40.5 points

40.5 points Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Date: December 3

December 3 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.