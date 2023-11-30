The South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when visiting the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Carmichael Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Gamecocks score 47.7 more points per game (100.4) than the Tar Heels allow their opponents to score (52.7).

South Carolina is 5-0 when it scores more than 52.7 points.

North Carolina's record is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 100.4 points.

The Tar Heels average 19.8 more points per game (68.6) than the Gamecocks allow (48.8).

North Carolina has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 48.8 points.

South Carolina is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 68.6 points.

The Tar Heels are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, 13.1% higher than the Gamecocks allow to opponents (27.3%).

The Gamecocks make 51.4% of their shots from the field, 14.8% higher than the Tar Heels' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 9.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 45.2 FG%

9.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 45.2 FG% Deja Kelly: 16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20) Maria Gakdeng: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 72.1 FG%

11.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 72.1 FG% Indya Nivar: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16) Lexi Donarski: 9.1 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

South Carolina Leaders

North Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 Vermont W 54-51 Hertz Arena 11/25/2023 Kansas State L 63-56 Hertz Arena 11/26/2023 FGCU L 65-64 Hertz Arena 11/30/2023 South Carolina - Carmichael Arena 12/6/2023 UNC Greensboro - Carmichael Arena 12/10/2023 UConn - Mohegan Sun Arena

South Carolina Schedule