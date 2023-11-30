Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rutherford County This Week
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Rutherford County, Tennessee this week, we've got the information below.
Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Middle Tennessee Christian School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friendship Christian School at Middle Tennessee Christian School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
