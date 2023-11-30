How to Watch Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Alabama Lions (3-3) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Flowers Hall. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other OVC Games
- Southeast Missouri State vs UMKC (8:00 PM ET | November 30)
- UT Martin vs Rice (8:00 PM ET | November 30)
Tennessee Tech Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles are shooting 44.7% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 43.8% the Lions' opponents have shot this season.
- Tennessee Tech has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.
- The Lions are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 361st.
- The Golden Eagles average 8.6 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Lions give up to opponents (75.5).
- Tennessee Tech is 2-0 when it scores more than 75.5 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tennessee Tech averaged 80.4 points per game at home last season, and 65.7 on the road.
- The Golden Eagles conceded 70.4 points per game at home last season, and 76.2 on the road.
- Tennessee Tech made more 3-pointers at home (10.2 per game) than away (8.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than on the road (34.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|L 68-63
|McKenzie Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Presbyterian
|W 79-75
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|11/28/2023
|Western Carolina
|L 69-65
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ North Alabama
|-
|Flowers Hall
|12/3/2023
|Alice Lloyd
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ East Tennessee State
|-
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.