The North Alabama Lions (3-3) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Flowers Hall. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Tennessee Tech Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles are shooting 44.7% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 43.8% the Lions' opponents have shot this season.
  • Tennessee Tech has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Lions are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 361st.
  • The Golden Eagles average 8.6 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Lions give up to opponents (75.5).
  • Tennessee Tech is 2-0 when it scores more than 75.5 points.

Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Tennessee Tech averaged 80.4 points per game at home last season, and 65.7 on the road.
  • The Golden Eagles conceded 70.4 points per game at home last season, and 76.2 on the road.
  • Tennessee Tech made more 3-pointers at home (10.2 per game) than away (8.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than on the road (34.8%).

Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ Chattanooga L 68-63 McKenzie Arena
11/22/2023 @ Presbyterian W 79-75 Templeton Physical Education Center
11/28/2023 Western Carolina L 69-65 Hooper Eblen Arena
11/30/2023 @ North Alabama - Flowers Hall
12/3/2023 Alice Lloyd - Hooper Eblen Arena
12/10/2023 @ East Tennessee State - Freedom Hall Civic Center

