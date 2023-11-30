The North Alabama Lions (3-3) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Flowers Hall. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Tennessee Tech Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 44.7% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 43.8% the Lions' opponents have shot this season.

Tennessee Tech has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.

The Lions are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 361st.

The Golden Eagles average 8.6 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Lions give up to opponents (75.5).

Tennessee Tech is 2-0 when it scores more than 75.5 points.

Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee Tech averaged 80.4 points per game at home last season, and 65.7 on the road.

The Golden Eagles conceded 70.4 points per game at home last season, and 76.2 on the road.

Tennessee Tech made more 3-pointers at home (10.2 per game) than away (8.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than on the road (34.8%).

