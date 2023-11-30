The North Alabama Lions (3-3) look to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Alabama Moneyline Tennessee Tech Moneyline BetMGM North Alabama (-7.5) 145.5 -300 +250 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Alabama (-6.5) 145.5 -290 +225 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Betting Trends

Tennessee Tech has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Golden Eagles have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

North Alabama has covered twice in five chances against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Lions have gone over the point total twice.

Tennessee Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 While our computer ranking places Tennessee Tech 293rd in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in much better, placing it ninth-best.

With odds of +2000, Tennessee Tech has been given a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.