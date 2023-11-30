The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest against the Minnesota Wild is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Tyson Barrie find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tyson Barrie score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Barrie stats and insights

  • Barrie is yet to score through 21 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
  • Barrie has picked up three assists on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 76 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Barrie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 17:02 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:18 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:41 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:53 Home W 4-2
11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:04 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:47 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 3-2
11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:08 Home L 7-5
11/9/2023 Jets 2 0 2 17:45 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:57 Away L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.