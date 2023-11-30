The Rice Owls (1-5) will be trying to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. It will air at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UT Martin vs. Rice Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

UT Martin Stats Insights

The Skyhawks are shooting 45.3% from the field, 5.0% lower than the 50.3% the Owls' opponents have shot this season.

UT Martin is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 50.3% from the field.

The Skyhawks are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 236th.

The Skyhawks score just 2.3 more points per game (86.0) than the Owls give up to opponents (83.7).

When it scores more than 83.7 points, UT Martin is 4-0.

UT Martin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UT Martin put up 88.4 points per game last season, 15.1 more than it averaged on the road (73.3).

At home, the Skyhawks gave up 72.8 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.1).

Beyond the arc, UT Martin made fewer treys on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.7%) than at home (33.8%) as well.

