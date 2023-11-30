The Rice Owls (1-5) will be trying to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. It will air at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UT Martin vs. Rice Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

UT Martin Stats Insights

  • The Skyhawks are shooting 45.3% from the field, 5.0% lower than the 50.3% the Owls' opponents have shot this season.
  • UT Martin is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 50.3% from the field.
  • The Skyhawks are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 236th.
  • The Skyhawks score just 2.3 more points per game (86.0) than the Owls give up to opponents (83.7).
  • When it scores more than 83.7 points, UT Martin is 4-0.

UT Martin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UT Martin put up 88.4 points per game last season, 15.1 more than it averaged on the road (73.3).
  • At home, the Skyhawks gave up 72.8 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.1).
  • Beyond the arc, UT Martin made fewer treys on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.7%) than at home (33.8%) as well.

UT Martin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Prairie View A&M L 78-66 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
11/22/2023 North Alabama W 105-103 Skyhawk Arena
11/25/2023 @ Chicago State W 94-71 Jones Convocation Center
11/30/2023 @ Rice - Tudor Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 @ McNeese - The Legacy Center
12/10/2023 Ecclesia - Skyhawk Arena

