Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Blount County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Blount County, Tennessee. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Blount County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Maryville High School at Walker Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Cleveland, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clayton-Bradley Academy at Maryville Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Maryville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
