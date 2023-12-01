Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carroll County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carroll County, Tennessee has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Carroll County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McKenzie High School at Huntingdon High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Huntingdon, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scotts Hill High School at Clarksburg High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Clarksburg, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
