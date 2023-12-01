There is high school basketball competition in Hamilton County, Tennessee today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Chattanooga Central High School at Red Bank High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1

6:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6

3A - Region 3 - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Soddy-Daisy High School at Signal Mountain Middle High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1

6:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Signal Mountain, TN

Signal Mountain, TN Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6

3A - Region 3 - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Hixson High School at Ooltewah High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1

6:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Ooltewah, TN

Ooltewah, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

East Ridge High School at The Howard School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1

6:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Silverdale Baptist Academy at Notre Dame High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN Conference: Class A - East Region - District 2

Class A - East Region - District 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitwell High School at Lookout Valley Middle-High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

