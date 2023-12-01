How to Watch Houston vs. Xavier on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 6 Houston Cougars (7-0) will try to build on a seven-game winning stretch when they visit the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Cintas Center. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Houston vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Houston Stats Insights
- This season, the Cougars have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.8% higher than the 38.8% of shots the Musketeers' opponents have made.
- Houston has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.8% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cougars sit at 26th.
- The Cougars average 76.3 points per game, eight more points than the 68.3 the Musketeers give up.
- Houston has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 68.3 points.
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.3 percentage points higher than the Cougars have given up to their opponents (35.3%).
- Xavier has put together a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 35.3% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at sixth.
- The Musketeers put up an average of 77.1 points per game, 28.1 more points than the 49 the Cougars give up.
- Xavier has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 76.3 points.
Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Houston averaged 77.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.7 more points than it averaged in road games (75.6).
- In 2022-23, the Cougars gave up 54.4 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 60.9.
- Houston averaged 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 34% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 5.3% points worse than it averaged in road games (8.8, 39.3%).
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Xavier scored more points at home (83.6 per game) than away (80.5) last season.
- The Musketeers gave up 71.7 points per game at home last season, and 77.1 away.
- At home, Xavier sunk 7.2 triples per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.1). Xavier's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (38%) than on the road (40.5%) too.
Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Utah
|W 76-66
|TD Arena
|11/19/2023
|Dayton
|W 69-55
|TD Arena
|11/24/2023
|Montana
|W 79-44
|Fertitta Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/6/2023
|Rice
|-
|Fertitta Center
|12/9/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Fertitta Center
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 66-49
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bryant
|W 100-75
|Cintas Center
|11/27/2023
|Oakland
|L 78-76
|Cintas Center
|12/1/2023
|Houston
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/5/2023
|Delaware
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/9/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|Cintas Center
