Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Lauderdale County, Tennessee today, we've got what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lauderdale County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ripley High School at Halls High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Halls, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawrence County High School at Rogers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.