Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Loudon County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Loudon County, Tennessee is happening today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Loudon County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Monterey High School at Scott High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Huntsville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loudon High School at Greenback School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Greenback, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
