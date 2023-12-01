Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Morgan County, Tennessee, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Morgan County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Midway High School at Sunbright School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Sunbright, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakdale School at Wartburg Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Wartburg, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.