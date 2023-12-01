There are three games featuring a MVC team on the Friday college basketball schedule, including the Murray State Racers versus the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

MVC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Tulane Green Wave at Missouri State Bears 7:30 PM ET, Friday, December 1 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UIC Flames at Omaha Mavericks 8:00 PM ET, Friday, December 1 - Murray State Racers at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles 8:00 PM ET, Friday, December 1 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

