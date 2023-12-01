Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
With 14 games on the NHL menu Thursday, you have lots of opportunities to make an anytime goal-scorer wager. See below for the odds on players from each contest.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
David Pastrnak (Bruins) -135 to score
Bruins vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30
- Pastrnak's stats: 13 goals in 21 games
Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -110 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Kraken
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30
- Matthews' stats: 14 goals in 20 games
William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +105 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Kraken
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30
- Nylander's stats: 12 goals in 20 games
Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +105 to score
Capitals vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30
- Ovechkin's stats: 5 goals in 19 games
Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +110 to score
Avalanche vs. Coyotes
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30
- MacKinnon's stats: 7 goals in 21 games
Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +110 to score
Avalanche vs. Coyotes
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30
- Rantanen's stats: 12 goals in 21 games
Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +125 to score
Lightning vs. Penguins
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30
- Kucherov's stats: 15 goals in 22 games
Connor McDavid (Oilers) +125 to score
Oilers vs. Jets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30
- McDavid's stats: 8 goals in 19 games
Kyle Connor (Jets) +125 to score
Jets vs. Oilers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30
- Connor's stats: 14 goals in 21 games
Jack Hughes (Devils) +130 to score
Devils vs. Flyers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30
- Hughes' stats: 7 goals in 15 games
