The Saint Mary's Gaels (3-4) take on the Boise State Broncos (3-3) at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Boise State matchup.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Boise State Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho

Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline Boise State Moneyline BetMGM Saint Mary's (CA) (-3.5) 129.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Saint Mary's (CA) (-3.5) 130.5 -164 +136 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Boise State Betting Trends

Saint Mary's (CA) has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

In the Gaels' five games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Boise State has won just one game against the spread this year.

This year, games featuring the Broncos have gone over the point total twice.

Saint Mary's (CA) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Bookmakers rate Saint Mary's (CA) considerably higher (35th in the country) than the computer rankings do (67th).

The implied probability of Saint Mary's (CA) winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

Boise State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Based on its moneyline odds, Boise State has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.