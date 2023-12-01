Friday's contest between the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-3) and the Tennessee State Tigers (2-4) at Fifth Third Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-45 and heavily favors Cincinnati to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on December 1.

The Tigers' most recent contest on Sunday ended in a 53-43 victory against Bryant.

Tennessee State vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Tennessee State vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 74, Tennessee State 45

Other OVC Predictions

Tennessee State Schedule Analysis

The Tigers notched their signature win of the season on November 26, when they defeated the Bryant Bulldogs, who rank No. 321 in our computer rankings, 53-43.

Tennessee State has tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (one).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Tennessee State is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 21st-most losses.

Tennessee State Leaders

Caitlin Anderson: 7.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 29.8 FG%

7.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 29.8 FG% Eboni Williams: 8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 51.1 FG%

8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 51.1 FG% Sanaa' St. Andre: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 27.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

9.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 27.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Diamond Cannon: 3.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.6 FG%

3.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.6 FG% Zyion Shannon: 5.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 23.1 FG%

Tennessee State Performance Insights

The Tigers put up 45.8 points per game (355th in college basketball) while giving up 60.7 per outing (129th in college basketball). They have a -89 scoring differential and have been outscored by 14.9 points per game.

