The Cincinnati Bearcats (3-3) square off against the Tennessee State Tigers (2-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tennessee State vs. Cincinnati Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers put up 20.2 fewer points per game (45.8) than the Bearcats give up to opponents (66.0).
  • The Bearcats record just 2.8 more points per game (63.5) than the Tigers allow (60.7).
  • When Cincinnati puts up more than 60.7 points, it is 3-0.
  • When Tennessee State gives up fewer than 63.5 points, it is 2-2.
  • This season the Bearcats are shooting 36.9% from the field, 3.8% lower than the Tigers concede.
  • The Tigers shoot 31.0% from the field, 8.6% lower than the Bearcats allow.

Tennessee State Leaders

  • Caitlin Anderson: 7.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 29.8 FG%
  • Eboni Williams: 8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 51.1 FG%
  • Sanaa' St. Andre: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 27.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
  • Diamond Cannon: 3.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.6 FG%
  • Zyion Shannon: 5.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 23.1 FG%

Tennessee State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Lipscomb L 74-43 Gentry Complex
11/24/2023 William & Mary L 63-53 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
11/26/2023 Bryant W 53-43 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/1/2023 @ Cincinnati - Fifth Third Arena
12/3/2023 @ Akron - James A. Rhodes Arena
12/15/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Gentry Complex

