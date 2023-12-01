The Cincinnati Bearcats (3-3) square off against the Tennessee State Tigers (2-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tennessee State vs. Cincinnati Scoring Comparison

The Tigers put up 20.2 fewer points per game (45.8) than the Bearcats give up to opponents (66.0).

The Bearcats record just 2.8 more points per game (63.5) than the Tigers allow (60.7).

When Cincinnati puts up more than 60.7 points, it is 3-0.

When Tennessee State gives up fewer than 63.5 points, it is 2-2.

This season the Bearcats are shooting 36.9% from the field, 3.8% lower than the Tigers concede.

The Tigers shoot 31.0% from the field, 8.6% lower than the Bearcats allow.

Tennessee State Leaders

Caitlin Anderson: 7.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 29.8 FG%

7.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 29.8 FG% Eboni Williams: 8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 51.1 FG%

8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 51.1 FG% Sanaa' St. Andre: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 27.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

9.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 27.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Diamond Cannon: 3.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.6 FG%

3.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.6 FG% Zyion Shannon: 5.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 23.1 FG%

Tennessee State Schedule