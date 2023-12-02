The Tennessee State Tigers (5-3) play the Austin Peay Governors (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Austin Peay vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Austin Peay Stats Insights

Austin Peay has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.2% from the field.

The Governors are the 280th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 169th.

The Governors' 64.8 points per game are 6.2 fewer points than the 71 the Tigers give up to opponents.

Austin Peay is 3-0 when it scores more than 71 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Austin Peay scored 10.8 more points per game at home (71.7) than on the road (60.9).

In 2022-23, the Governors gave up 11.4 fewer points per game at home (67) than away (78.4).

At home, Austin Peay knocked down 8.3 trifectas per game last season, 2.2 more than it averaged away (6.1). Austin Peay's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.1%) than away (28.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule