The Tennessee State Tigers (5-3) play the Austin Peay Governors (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.

Austin Peay vs. Tennessee State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Austin Peay Stats Insights

  • Austin Peay has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.2% from the field.
  • The Governors are the 280th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 169th.
  • The Governors' 64.8 points per game are 6.2 fewer points than the 71 the Tigers give up to opponents.
  • Austin Peay is 3-0 when it scores more than 71 points.

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Austin Peay scored 10.8 more points per game at home (71.7) than on the road (60.9).
  • In 2022-23, the Governors gave up 11.4 fewer points per game at home (67) than away (78.4).
  • At home, Austin Peay knocked down 8.3 trifectas per game last season, 2.2 more than it averaged away (6.1). Austin Peay's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.1%) than away (28.1%).

Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Sacramento State W 74-71 JSerra Pavilion
11/26/2023 @ Appalachian State L 78-58 George M. Holmes Convocation Center
11/29/2023 Morehead State L 61-50 F&M Bank Arena
12/2/2023 @ Tennessee State - Gentry Complex
12/5/2023 Midway - F&M Bank Arena
12/9/2023 Murray State - F&M Bank Arena

