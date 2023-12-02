Austin Peay vs. Tennessee State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Austin Peay Governors (3-5) play the Tennessee State Tigers (5-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Gentry Complex. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay matchup.
Austin Peay vs. Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Austin Peay vs. Tennessee State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee State Moneyline
|Austin Peay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee State (-5.5)
|139.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Tennessee State (-5.5)
|139.5
|-250
|+198
Austin Peay vs. Tennessee State Betting Trends
- Austin Peay has won two games against the spread this year.
- The Governors have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
- Tennessee State has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
- A total of three out of the Tigers' four games this season have gone over the point total.
