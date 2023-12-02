Saturday's contest between the Tennessee State Tigers (5-3) and the Austin Peay Governors (3-5) at Gentry Complex has a projected final score of 73-66 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Tennessee State squad securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 2.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Austin Peay vs. Tennessee State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Gentry Complex

Austin Peay vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee State 73, Austin Peay 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Austin Peay vs. Tennessee State

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee State (-6.8)

Tennessee State (-6.8) Computer Predicted Total: 139.0

Tennessee State has a 1-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Austin Peay, who is 2-4-0 ATS. A total of three out of the Tigers' games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Governors' games have gone over.

Austin Peay Performance Insights

The Governors put up 64.8 points per game (332nd in college basketball) while allowing 67.3 per outing (109th in college basketball). They have a -20 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

Austin Peay loses the rebound battle by 2.8 boards on average. It records 30.8 rebounds per game, 283rd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.6.

Austin Peay connects on 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.8 on average.

Austin Peay has won the turnover battle by 3.5 per game, committing 10 (59th in college basketball) while forcing 13.5 (99th in college basketball).

