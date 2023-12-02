The Mercer Bears (2-7) go up against the Austin Peay Governors (3-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Austin Peay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Austin Peay vs. Mercer Scoring Comparison

The Governors put up an average of 60.1 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 68.9 the Bears give up.

The Bears put up 59.7 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 60.3 the Governors give up.

When Mercer scores more than 60.3 points, it is 2-2.

When Austin Peay allows fewer than 59.7 points, it is 1-2.

The Bears are making 35.1% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Governors allow to opponents (38%).

Austin Peay Leaders

Briah Hampton: 2 PTS, FG%

2 PTS, FG% Anala Nelson: 9.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.3 FG%

9.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.3 FG% Cur'Tiera Haywood: 10.4 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22)

10.4 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22) Shamarre Hale: 12.2 PTS, 51 FG%

12.2 PTS, 51 FG% Shaotung Lin: 4.7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

Austin Peay Schedule