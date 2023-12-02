The Belmont Bruins (5-3, 1-0 MVC) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when they host the Valparaiso Beacons (4-3, 0-1 MVC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Curb Event Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Belmont vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Belmont Stats Insights

The Bruins are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Beacons allow to opponents.

Belmont has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.

The Beacons are the 123rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bruins sit at 261st.

The 82.9 points per game the Bruins average are 14.2 more points than the Beacons give up (68.7).

Belmont is 5-2 when scoring more than 68.7 points.

Belmont Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Belmont averaged 79.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.5 more points than it averaged away from home (71.7).

In 2022-23, the Bruins allowed 68.6 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 72.9.

When playing at home, Belmont sunk 2.0 more three-pointers per game (10.6) than on the road (8.6). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (40.2%) compared to in road games (36.3%).

Belmont Upcoming Schedule