The Belmont Bruins (5-3, 1-0 MVC) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Valparaiso Beacons (4-3, 0-1 MVC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Curb Event Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Belmont vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Belmont vs. Valparaiso Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Belmont vs. Valparaiso Betting Trends

Belmont has covered three times in six games with a spread this season.

The Bruins and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of six times this season.

Valparaiso has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, two of the Beacons games have gone over the point total.

