The Milwaukee Bucks (13-6) are favored (by 6.5 points) to build on a seven-game home win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (9-9) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 250.5 points.

Hawks vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -6.5 250.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta has played four games this season that finished with a point total above 250.5 points.

The average over/under for Atlanta's contests this season is 245.6, 4.9 fewer points than this game's total.

Atlanta's ATS record is 5-13-0 this season.

The Hawks have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win three times (42.9%) in those contests.

Atlanta has played as an underdog of +220 or more once this season and lost that game.

Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Hawks vs Bucks Additional Info

Hawks vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 250.5 % of Games Over 250.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 5 26.3% 120.5 243.8 117.9 240.2 232.9 Hawks 4 22.2% 123.3 243.8 122.3 240.2 237.1

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

In its last 10 games, Atlanta has two wins against the spread, and is 4-6 overall.

In their past 10 contests, the Hawks have gone over the total six times.

Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread at home is .125 (1-7-0). Away, it is .400 (4-6-0).

The Hawks' 123.3 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 117.9 the Bucks allow.

When it scores more than 117.9 points, Atlanta is 5-6 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

Hawks vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Hawks and Bucks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 5-13 1-1 11-7 Bucks 7-12 3-7 12-7

Hawks vs. Bucks Point Insights

Hawks Bucks 123.3 Points Scored (PG) 120.5 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 5-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-3 9-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-1 122.3 Points Allowed (PG) 117.9 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 5-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-7 6-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-3

