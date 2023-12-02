The injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (9-9) heading into their matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks (13-6) currently has three players on it. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 from Fiserv Forum.

The Hawks' last contest on Thursday ended in a 137-135 win against the Spurs. In the Hawks' win, Trae Young led the team with 45 points (adding four rebounds and 14 assists).

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Johnson SF Out Wrist 14.1 7.3 2.4 Mouhamed Gueye PF Out Back 0 0 0 Kobe Bufkin SG Out Thumb 0.5 1 0

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Pat Connaughton: Out (Ankle), Jae Crowder: Out (Groin)

Hawks vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and BSSE

