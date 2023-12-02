The Lipscomb Bisons (6-3) will try to build on a three-game road winning run when visiting the UCF Knights (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lipscomb vs. UCF Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

Lipscomb Stats Insights

The Bisons have shot at a 49.6% clip from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Knights have averaged.

Lipscomb has compiled a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.0% from the field.

The Bisons are the 267th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Knights sit at 125th.

The Bisons' 84.2 points per game are 12.5 more points than the 71.7 the Knights give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.7 points, Lipscomb is 6-0.

Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Lipscomb scored 7.5 more points per game at home (80.5) than on the road (73.0).

At home, the Bisons allowed 67.1 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than they allowed away (74.2).

Lipscomb made more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.0%) than away (35.1%).

Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule