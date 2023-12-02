The Lipscomb Bisons (6-3) will try to build on a three-game road winning run when visiting the UCF Knights (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lipscomb vs. UCF Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Lipscomb Stats Insights

  • The Bisons have shot at a 49.6% clip from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Knights have averaged.
  • Lipscomb has compiled a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.0% from the field.
  • The Bisons are the 267th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Knights sit at 125th.
  • The Bisons' 84.2 points per game are 12.5 more points than the 71.7 the Knights give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 71.7 points, Lipscomb is 6-0.

Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Lipscomb scored 7.5 more points per game at home (80.5) than on the road (73.0).
  • At home, the Bisons allowed 67.1 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than they allowed away (74.2).
  • Lipscomb made more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.0%) than away (35.1%).

Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Bowling Green L 82-61 Place Bell Arena
11/26/2023 Wofford W 85-78 Place Bell Arena
11/29/2023 Chattanooga W 82-68 Allen Arena
12/2/2023 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena
12/6/2023 @ Belmont - Curb Event Center
12/10/2023 Tennessee State - Allen Arena

