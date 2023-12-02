How to Watch Lipscomb vs. UCF on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lipscomb Bisons (6-3) will try to build on a three-game road winning run when visiting the UCF Knights (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Lipscomb vs. UCF Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- Georgia State vs Kennesaw State (1:00 PM ET | December 2)
- High Point vs North Florida (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Bellarmine vs Ball State (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
- North Alabama vs Kansas State (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Jacksonville vs Georgia Southern (3:00 PM ET | December 2)
Lipscomb Stats Insights
- The Bisons have shot at a 49.6% clip from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Knights have averaged.
- Lipscomb has compiled a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.0% from the field.
- The Bisons are the 267th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Knights sit at 125th.
- The Bisons' 84.2 points per game are 12.5 more points than the 71.7 the Knights give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 71.7 points, Lipscomb is 6-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Lipscomb scored 7.5 more points per game at home (80.5) than on the road (73.0).
- At home, the Bisons allowed 67.1 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than they allowed away (74.2).
- Lipscomb made more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.0%) than away (35.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Bowling Green
|L 82-61
|Place Bell Arena
|11/26/2023
|Wofford
|W 85-78
|Place Bell Arena
|11/29/2023
|Chattanooga
|W 82-68
|Allen Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Belmont
|-
|Curb Event Center
|12/10/2023
|Tennessee State
|-
|Allen Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.