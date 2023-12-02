The Lipscomb Bisons (6-3) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) as they look to continue a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the UCF Knights (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 149.5 for the matchup.

Lipscomb vs. UCF Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Addition Financial Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UCF -10.5 149.5

Bisons Betting Records & Stats

Lipscomb has played six games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 149.5 points.

The average total for Lipscomb's games this season has been 160.2, 10.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Lipscomb is 6-1-0 against the spread this season.

Lipscomb has been an underdog in three games this season and has come away with the win one time (33.3%) in those contests.

The Bisons have played as an underdog of +425 or more once this season and lost that game.

Lipscomb has an implied victory probability of 19% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Lipscomb vs. UCF Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCF 3 60% 78 162.2 71.7 147.7 140.5 Lipscomb 6 85.7% 84.2 162.2 76 147.7 149.1

Additional Lipscomb Insights & Trends

The Bisons' 84.2 points per game are 12.5 more points than the 71.7 the Knights give up.

Lipscomb is 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall when it scores more than 71.7 points.

Lipscomb vs. UCF Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCF 2-3-0 1-1 4-1-0 Lipscomb 6-1-0 1-0 5-2-0

Lipscomb vs. UCF Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UCF Lipscomb 11-6 Home Record 13-2 5-7 Away Record 7-11 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 77.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.5 65.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.0 11-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

