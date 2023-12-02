Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Loudon County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Loudon County, Tennessee today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Loudon County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lenoir City High School at Central Magnet School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lenoir City High School at Stone Memorial High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Crossville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
