The Ole Miss Rebels (6-0) will look to extend a six-game winning run when hosting the Memphis Tigers (5-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Memphis vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (38.9%).

In games Memphis shoots higher than 38.9% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Tigers are the 227th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels rank 263rd.

The Tigers score 79.0 points per game, 14.5 more points than the 64.5 the Rebels give up.

When Memphis totals more than 64.5 points, it is 5-0.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Memphis posted 79.9 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it played better offensively, averaging 82.0 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Tigers ceded 70.7 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 78.3.

Memphis drained 5.5 three-pointers per game, which was 0.8 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (6.3). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 34.6% in home games and 33.9% on the road.

