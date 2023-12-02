The Ole Miss Rebels (6-0) will look to continue a six-game win streak when they host the Memphis Tigers (5-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss as only 1.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The over/under is 141.5 for the matchup.

Memphis vs. Ole Miss Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

Favorite Spread Over/Under Memphis -1.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis Betting Records & Stats

Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 141.5 points twice this season (over four games).

Memphis' matchups this year have an average point total of 151, 9.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Tigers are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Memphis has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Tigers have played as a favorite of -140 or more once this season and won that game.

Memphis has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Memphis vs. Ole Miss Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Memphis 2 50% 79 151.2 72 136.5 153.8 Ole Miss 1 16.7% 72.2 151.2 64.5 136.5 138.3

Additional Memphis Insights & Trends

The Tigers score 79 points per game, 14.5 more points than the 64.5 the Rebels give up.

Memphis is 2-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 64.5 points.

Memphis vs. Ole Miss Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Memphis 2-2-0 1-2 2-2-0 Ole Miss 1-5-0 0-0 2-4-0

Memphis vs. Ole Miss Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Memphis Ole Miss 13-2 Home Record 7-10 7-5 Away Record 2-9 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.4 82 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

