The Troy Trojans (0-4) aim to end a four-game losing skid when visiting the Memphis Tigers (2-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Memphis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Memphis vs. Troy Scoring Comparison

The Trojans put up an average of 68.3 points per game, just 1.3 fewer points than the 69.6 the Tigers give up.

Troy has put together a 0-2 record in games it scores more than 69.6 points.

Memphis has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.3 points.

The Tigers score 64.4 points per game, 16.4 fewer points than the 80.8 the Trojans give up.

The Tigers shoot 36.4% from the field, 8.7% lower than the Trojans allow defensively.

The Trojans' 35.2 shooting percentage is 7.4 lower than the Tigers have given up.

Memphis Leaders

Kai Carter: 13.9 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

13.9 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Madison Griggs: 14.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (21-for-51)

14.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (21-for-51) Alasia Smith: 8.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.4 FG%

8.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.4 FG% Shelbee Brown: 3.2 PTS, 2 STL, 28 FG%

3.2 PTS, 2 STL, 28 FG% Ki'ari Cain: 5.6 PTS, 35 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Memphis Schedule