Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Troy Trojans (0-4) aim to end a four-game losing skid when visiting the Memphis Tigers (2-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse.
Memphis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Memphis vs. Troy Scoring Comparison
- The Trojans put up an average of 68.3 points per game, just 1.3 fewer points than the 69.6 the Tigers give up.
- Troy has put together a 0-2 record in games it scores more than 69.6 points.
- Memphis has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.3 points.
- The Tigers score 64.4 points per game, 16.4 fewer points than the 80.8 the Trojans give up.
- The Tigers shoot 36.4% from the field, 8.7% lower than the Trojans allow defensively.
- The Trojans' 35.2 shooting percentage is 7.4 lower than the Tigers have given up.
Memphis Leaders
- Kai Carter: 13.9 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
- Madison Griggs: 14.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (21-for-51)
- Alasia Smith: 8.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.4 FG%
- Shelbee Brown: 3.2 PTS, 2 STL, 28 FG%
- Ki'ari Cain: 5.6 PTS, 35 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Howard
|W 52-43
|Imperial Arena
|11/20/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|L 64-57
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 88-59
|Al McGuire Center
|12/2/2023
|Troy
|-
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|@ Columbia
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|12/10/2023
|Southern Miss
|-
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
